Harris County officials Tuesday identified the man killed last week in a crash at the end of a police chase beginning in Galveston County.
Daniel Gaona, 23, of Dickinson, was the driver of a truck that struck a safety barrel on state Highway 149 in Seabrook. The truck flipped, and Gaona was pinned inside. He was removed from the truck by emergency responders and taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, where he died.
At the time of the crash, Gaona was fleeing from Galveston County deputies, who had tried to stop him in Bacliff on suspicion on drunk driving, law enforcement officials have said.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences did not reveal what Gaona's blood alcohol content was at the time of the crash. An spokesperson said that information will be available when an autopsy is completed.
— John Wayne Ferguson
