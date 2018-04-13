LEAGUE CITY
A Pearland man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after authorities accused him of touching himself inappropriately inside a League City Wal-Mart on Thursday afternoon.
Aaron Jenkins, 38, of Pearland was arrested and charged with evading arrest and indecent exposure in League City on Thursday, according to court records.
Jenkins was arrested after police were called to the Wal-Mart on FM 646 to a report of a man touching himself in the store, police said. When they arrived, officers saw a man exiting the store who matched the description provided by a witness who had called in, according to the complaint.
The man tried to flee, and reached a truck that was parked near the store, but was arrested before he could drive away, according to the complaint.
Jenkins was held on $67,500 bond, according to jail records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County jail on Friday afternoon.
— John Wayne Ferguson
