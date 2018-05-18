SANTA FE
Some crying, others silent, hundreds of community members stood closely together in an open field near the Texas First Bank and clutched candles and red roses in remembrance of 10 people, their friends and neighbors, shot dead Friday morning at Santa Fe High School.
“My son didn’t go to school today,” Chauntell Single said with tears streaming down her face. “It’s devastating and it’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the families who lost their kids today.”
The clustered crowd of residents then listened intently as Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Leigh Wall, Mayor Jeff Tambrella and Mayor-elect Jason Tabor discussed the challenging and difficult day for the city.
“This is a horrible thing that’s occurred but we have a wonderful community,” Tambrella said. “We need each other more than ever.”
The community deserves answers and they will get answers, Wall said.
“You have my word you will remain informed,” she said. “You want answers. I want answers.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the event, promising the small town the school tragedy will not be forgotten.
“The entire state of Texas embraces and supports you,” Abbott said. “We are going to be here every day until normalcy is returned to your schools and safety is returned to your schools.”
“The community will persevere with its strength,” Cruz said.
“You’re not alone,” he said. “Millions of Americans are lifting this community up.”
The school shooting will haunt this community for some time, Santa Fe resident Michelle Hrncir said.
“All you see is kids running around,” she said. “Some people are not ever able to come home again.”
Texas First Bank officials gathered around hundreds of grieving and shocked residents near the bank, 12402 state Highway 6, taking donations from the large crowd and offering words of comfort.
The bank opened a checking account and any resident wanting to donate money can, bank official Renee Rockers said.
“We have set up a checking account for donations,” she said. “People can donate anything they want. We are a community bank, and we want to do what we can for the community.”
Some took shelter under trees and drank from canteens as the American Red Cross passed out water. Residents were also given free meals from local food trucks.
Food trucks in the area quickly banded together and offered free food to the grieving crowd, Mary Bass, a local chef, said.
“It was really quick,” she said. “I knew I could mobilize a lot of people quickly.”
