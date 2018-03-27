The man who died late Sunday in Galveston after a motorcycle crash was James Grimes, 46, of Galveston, officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.
Officials identified Grimes after an autopsy.
Grimes died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection of 25th Street and Avenue P, officials said.
Galveston police received a call about a major accident about 10:58 p.m. Sunday and arrived in the 1800 block of 25th Street to find Grimes unresponsive, officials said.
Grimes apparently had been driving south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle waiting at a red light at Avenue P, officials said.
Emergency services transported Grimes to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., officials said.
