TEXAS CITY
An explosion at Valero Energy Corp.’s Texas City refinery rattled windows and residents and sent flames and a plume of oily black smoke into the sky just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
The company declared a Level 3 emergency shortly after the blast and told its workers to shelter in place, while emergency responders closed roads near the refinery, which sits north of Loop 197 in Texas City’s industrial complex.
No fatalities or serious injuries had been reported from the blaze late Thursday and all Valero personnel had been accounted for, company officials said.
Employees at the nearby Marathon Petroleum Corp. complex also took shelter in place.
The fire was contained, the smoke had cleared and shelter orders had been lifted by 6:30 p.m., officials said.
In an automated message, the city said light hydrocarbons were on fire.
Alexis Mason, who lives on Fifth Avenue near the plant, said she had been lying on her bed talking to her 11-year-old daughter about the great Texas City explosion in 1947.
“Two minutes later, the thing said pop, pop, then it said boom, then my body shook,” she said.
Mason went outside and recorded a video on her cell phone showing large flames. By 5:30 p.m., the flames were smaller, she said.
“I didn’t smell anything,” Mason said. “I heard it and felt it. I’m scared. I’m just nervous in my bones.”
Susan Butler wasn’t home when the explosion happened, but her husband was. It was his first Texas City explosion, she said.
“It freaked him out,” Butler said.
She has experienced other smaller explosions in Texas City, Butler said.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Butler said. “I still get scared no matter what.”
Police weren’t letting her get back to her home near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street until the emergency was “all clear,” she said. The official all clear came at 6:30 p.m.
Texas City resident Kimber Schwamb was playing in the backyard with her children when she heard a loud noise. They quickly went inside her home near Third Avenue and 19th Street, she said.
"I was in the backyard with the kids and heard two booms and saw fireballs," Schwamb said.
Several blocks northeast, near the city hall complex, school district employees briefly sheltered in place.
By about 5:30 p.m., Terri Burchfield, executive director of support services at Texas City ISD, and other educators who had been sheltering in place at the administration building were given the all clear by the city to leave the building.
Most of the students had left before the explosion, but those who stayed behind for after-school programs had been sheltering at campuses until district officials got the all clear, Burchfield said.
Burchfield said she didn’t feel in danger at the administration building, 1700 Ninth Ave. N.
“It looks like it was contained very quickly — from a really big mass to just smoke,” she said.
Early Thursday evening, emergency responders closed state Highway 197 at state Highway 146, and FM 519 at state Highway 146, officials said. Fifth Avenue South was closed at 21st Street South.
In response to the blaze, College of the Mainland canceled its night classes, as well as campus activities and office hours with instructors, spokeswoman Ruth Rendon said.
Galveston resident Tara Shetler was driving across the causeway when she caught a glimpse of the fire.
"It was a big ball of fire," Shetler said. "I've never seen an explosion. I've never seen fires go off on the plant before."
Valero’s Texas City plant in 2017 had a refining capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, according to the company.
The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products including fuel gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, according to the company.
The site sits on 290 acres near the Texas City Ship Channel at 1301 Loop 197 S.
Connor Behrens and John Wayne Ferguson contributed to this report.
