GALVESTON
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued two men who ran a boat aground Saturday evening on a small island in West Galveston Bay.
The Coast Guard received a 911 call at 8:45 p.m. from a boater who said his 22-foot vessel had been stranded on rocks near Bird Island, off the west end of Galveston Island.
A Coast Guard boat crew was unable to reach the men because of shallow water, so a helicopter was dispatched.
The two boaters were flown to Scholes International Airport in Galveston. Neither was injured, according to the Coast Guard
The name and fate of the boat were unknown early Sunday.
— John Wayne Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.