A dead man found floating in a waterway is being investigated as a possible drowning, Texas City police said.
Police responded about 1:40 p.m. to a report of a body in the water near the 3400 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers found a man believed to be 35 years old dead in the water near the Carlos Garza Sports Complex, officials said.
Police are working to identify the man and cause of death, but don't suspect foul play, officials said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to call 409-643-5720, police said.
