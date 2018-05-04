A Santa Fe man was arrested this week, accused of causing an April wreck on state Highway 6 that seriously injured his girlfriend, police said.
Paul Crowl, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault on a family member impeding breath or circulation on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Crowl was the passenger in an SUV that crashed into a tree after leaving state Highway 6 in west Galveston County on April 24.
The driver of the SUV, Crowl’s girlfriend, was seriously injured in the crash, and was air-lifted to a Houston hospital for treatment. She was still in the hospital in stable condition Friday, Galveston County Sheriffs Office Maj. Barry Cook said Friday.
During an interview with police, the woman said the man in her SUV grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash, according to an arrest warrant.
The crash broke both of the woman’s shins, her back and her sterum, according to the warrant.
Crowl was arrested when he was released from the hospital after being treated for less serious injuries, Cook said.
Cook did not offer a motive for why the man might have caused the crash.
The woman also told police she had fought with her boyfriend earlier in the day at the Galveston Ferry landing, and that he had choked her there, according to the warrant.
Deputies interviewed ferry staff members, and identified witnesses to that incident, according to the warrant.
Crowl was charged with aggravated assault in relation to the crash and assault on a family member related to the ferry incident, according to the warrant.
Crowl was held on $100,000 bond, according to Galveston County Jail records.
