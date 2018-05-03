A Galveston County grand jury Thursday indicted Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney on two counts of manslaughter.
The indictment came two days before voters will decide whether Haney will be re-elected to her position in Texas City.
Attorneys representing Haney declined to comment about the indictments.
Galveston County District Attorney’s Office officials declined to elaborate on what specific evidence was shown to jurors before the decision was made.
Grand jury testimony and evidence are secret by law.
Haney, 54, was arrested in July 2017 after a collision caused the deaths of two men standing on the shoulder of the Galveston causeway.
Haney was initially charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection to that incident.
A Department of Public Safety trooper investigating the crash reported that Haney had admitted to smoking marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.
But a toxicology report released by the DPS crime lab later showed Haney’s blood was negative for marijuana and other illegal drugs, according to court records.
After the grand jury’s decision Thursday, the district attorney’s office will likely move forward on the manslaughter charges as opposed to the original intoxication manslaughter charges, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
The new indictments won’t officially be filed and signed until Friday, Petroff said.
Haney is accused of driving on the shoulder of the road at an unsafe speed, not using her brakes and consuming either Metaxalone, Zolpidem or Pseudoephedrine, Petroff said. The drugs are a muscle relaxer, a sleep aid and a decongestant, respectively.
Officials are still awaiting lab results, Petroff said.
Haney and two other commissioners are vying for two at-large seats on the Texas City commission. The two with the most votes will be elected.
Election Day is Saturday.
First elected to the Texas City commission in 2004, Haney ran unopposed for her citywide position in the May 2016 election.
In March, Haney said she hoped the previous charges against her wouldn’t affect her bid for a third term.
“Anyone who knows me knows I spent the better part of my life in public service to make this city a better place,” she said. “Before people pass judgment, let the rest of the facts come back. I’m sorry that it happened, but I wasn’t drunk, stoned or impaired in any way. I had no illegal drugs in my system.”
