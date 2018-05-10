GALVESTON
A Galveston man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for chasing his roommate with a hatchet in 2017.
Derek Andrew Beavin, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 4800 block of Avenue O in Galveston and arrested a man later identified as Beavin after a short pursuit, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Beavin’s roommate told police that he had awakened to a loud banging in his living room and went to tell Beavin to quiet down, according to the affidavit.
But Beavin then kicked the door open and hit the roommate across the face with a wooden chair, leaving a big cut, according to the affidavit.
Beavin then chased his roommate around the residence and driveway with a hatchet until police arrived on scene, according to the affidavit.
— Matt deGrood
