LEAGUE CITY
A League City man drowned Friday evening after swimming out to rescue his younger brother, who had become trapped in a neighborhood detention pond, police said.
The League City Police Department recovered the body of Andre Derouen Jr., 18, just before 7 p.m. after friends and other witnesses said he went under the water and did not surface, police said.
Officials found him in the 1500 block of Kaleta Pass Lane in a detention pond in the Hidden Lakes subdivision, police said.
Derouen Jr. was able to swim out to the detention pond and successfully rescue his brother, father Andre Derouen Sr. said.
His son was the type of child that any parent would be proud of, Derouen Sr. said.
“He was a model-type kid,” he said. “He helped out. He was an excellent kid. He loved sports.”
Derouen Jr. was an athlete at Hitchcock High School and graduated last year. He played both football and baseball. He was named the district’s Defensive Most Valuable Player in baseball his senior year.
He was also a baseball player on the Galveston College Whitecaps baseball team.
He had a profound affect on the community, football coach Craig Smith said.
“We are just devastated by the news and he was a great athlete for us,” Smith said. “He was loved by everyone. It’s just really horrible.”
The preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play, police said.
My Wonderful Great Nephew.
So sorry for your family's loss. He was an angel on earth and now in heaven. God Bless.
Behrens, was that last sentence really necessary?
Oh, I see you have written for the WP. I get it.
Maybe not necessary, but certainly informative.
So so tragic...prayers for his loved ones
