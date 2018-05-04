Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Polls for local municipal elections open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Ballots for most local elections can be cast in the following locations. Galveston County operates countywide elections, meaning votes can be cast by residents of any city for their local races in any of the following locations.
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 State Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Rebecca Sealy Hospital
404 Eighth St., Galveston
• Galveston County Court House
722 Moody Ave., Galveston
• L.A. Morgan Elementary
1410 37th Street, Galveston
• GISD Administration Building
3904 Ave. T, Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Alamo School
5200 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston
• Weis Intermediate
7100 Stewart Road, Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 State Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• Hitchcock ISD Administration Building
7801 Neville, Hitchcock
• Santa Fe City Hall
12002 State Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Nessler Civic Center
2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City
• Old Bacliff Community Center
4503 11th St., Bacliff
• La Marque Community Room
1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Kemah Fire Department
905 State Highway 146, Kemah
• Clear Lake Shores Club House
931 Cedar, Clear Lake Shores
FRIENDSWOOD ELECTIONS
The city of Friendswood manages its own elections. Voters in Friendswood must vote in Friendswood.
Voting in Friendswood can be conducted at Friendswood City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CLEAR CREEK ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ELECTIONS
There are 11 polling places open for the Clear Creek Independent School District elections. Voters most go to their local precinct election location. Precinct information can be found online at ccisd.net.
• Robinson Elementary
451 Kirby Drive, Seabrook
• Stewart Elementary
330 FM 2094, Kemah
• Ferguson Elementary
1910 Compass Rose Blvd., League City
• Space Center Intermediate
17400 Saturn Lane, Houston
• Nassau Bay City Hall
1800 Park Drive No. 200, Nassau Bay
• Ward Elementary
1440 Bouldercrest, Houston
• Clear Lake High School
2929 Bay Area Blvd., Houston
• Clear Brook High School
4607 FM 2351, Friendswood
• Brookside Intermediate
3535 FM 528 E., Friendswood
• Ross Elementary
2401 W. Main, League City
• League City Elementary
400 S. Kansas Ave.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.