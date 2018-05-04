Today is Election Day in Galveston County. Polls for local municipal elections open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Ballots for most local elections can be cast in the following locations. Galveston County operates countywide elections, meaning votes can be cast by residents of any city for their local races in any of the following locations.

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 State Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• Rebecca Sealy Hospital

404 Eighth St., Galveston

• Galveston County Court House

722 Moody Ave., Galveston

• L.A. Morgan Elementary

1410 37th Street, Galveston

• GISD Administration Building

3904 Ave. T, Galveston

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Alamo School

5200 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston

• Weis Intermediate

7100 Stewart Road, Galveston

• Seaside Baptist Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 State Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• Hitchcock ISD Administration Building

7801 Neville, Hitchcock

• Santa Fe City Hall

12002 State Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Nessler Civic Center

2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City

• Old Bacliff Community Center

4503 11th St., Bacliff

• La Marque Community Room

1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque

• Kemah Fire Department

905 State Highway 146, Kemah

• Clear Lake Shores Club House

931 Cedar, Clear Lake Shores

FRIENDSWOOD ELECTIONS

The city of Friendswood manages its own elections. Voters in Friendswood must vote in Friendswood.

Voting in Friendswood can be conducted at Friendswood City Hall, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood. 

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLEAR CREEK ISD SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

There are 11 polling places open for the Clear Creek Independent School District elections. Voters most go to their local precinct election location. Precinct information can be found online at ccisd.net.

• Robinson Elementary

451 Kirby Drive, Seabrook

• Stewart Elementary

330 FM 2094, Kemah

• Ferguson Elementary

1910 Compass Rose Blvd., League City

• Space Center Intermediate

17400 Saturn Lane, Houston

• Nassau Bay City Hall

1800 Park Drive No. 200, Nassau Bay

• Ward Elementary

1440 Bouldercrest, Houston

• Clear Lake High School

2929 Bay Area Blvd., Houston

• Clear Brook High School

4607 FM 2351, Friendswood

• Brookside Intermediate

3535 FM 528 E., Friendswood

• Ross Elementary

2401 W. Main, League City

• League City Elementary

400 S. Kansas Ave.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

