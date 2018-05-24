SANTA FE
Jason Tabor on Thursday was sworn in as mayor of a city grieving from the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 people dead and at least 13 wounded.
"Events from Friday changed this community along with myself," Tabor said. "We will succeed together through this tragedy."
Tabor, who was elected mayor earlier this month with more than 65 percent of the vote, was in the past employed by the Galveston County Emergency Services District. He’s also the previous owner of Red Cap Restaurant in Santa Fe.
Tabor will serve a three-year term. The mayor’s position is unpaid. Tabor previously told The Daily News he ran for mayor because he wanted to give back to the community and give a voice to residents.
Tabor said he would make the community stronger.
"We will stay united as one," he said. "We are hurting but we aren't broken. We are Santa Fe strong."
