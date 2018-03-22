LA MARQUE
A man was arrested Tuesday by police who alleged they found him sleeping on the porch of a house from which he’d just stolen beer and prescription pills.
Police were called to a home on North Sandpiper Street in the Omega Bay subdivision of La Marque about 3 p.m.
Officers found a man sleeping on the home’s back porch, according to an affidavit. Police reported finding a bottle of prescription painkillers and a bottle of beer nearby, according to the affidavit.
Police contacted the homeowner, who said the painkiller pills were hers and had been left on a kitchen counter, according to the affidavit. She said she did not drink the beer the police found, according to the affidavit.
Stephen Gallop, 42, was charged with burglary of a habitation, according to jail records. He was held on $250,000 bond and was still in custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.
