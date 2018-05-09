A fire at an electrical substation in Texas City that began Tuesday reignited early Wednesday morning.
Fires could continue to break out from time to time at the CenterPoint Energy substation in the 5500 block of state Highway 146 because of extreme heat in the equipment caused by Tuesday’s fire, said Alicia Dixon, spokeswoman for the energy company.
No injuries were reported and no customers had been affected by Wednesday’s fire, Dixon said.
The fire was extinguished shortly after it began, Dixon said.
The original fire broke out at the substation about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a transformer exploded at the station, officials said.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
