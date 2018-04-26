A Hitchcock man was sentenced Thursday to nine months in the county jail for stealing a horse.
Antoine Raheem Harris, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a horse with a value of less than $150,000 and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Hitchcock police arrested Harris in December 2017 after receiving a report of a stolen horse in the 6700 block of Willow Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police later found Harris riding a horse matching the description of the stolen one and arrested him, according to the affidavit.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.