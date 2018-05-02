Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after a pair of drug raids in residential island neighborhoods, police said.
The Galveston Police Department’s narcotics division served two search warrants about 6 a.m. Wednesday, one in the 4500 block of Avenue L, the other in the 4300 block of Avenue R 1/2.
In the first home, police found cocaine, prescription drugs, marijuana and a handgun, police said.
Arnold Aguilar, 31, of Texas City, was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He was denied bond, according to jail records.
The second home was targeted after investigators identified it as a source of fentanyl, heroin and marijuana sales in the city, police said. The department received indictments for multiple people connected to the address before conducting the raid, police said.
Inside the home on Avenue R 1/2, police found a “large amount” of marijuana inside a toilet, police said.
Police arrested one man, Ed Williams, following the second raid. Williams, 45, of Galveston, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records.
Both Williams and Aguilar were in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
