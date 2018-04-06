A jury Thursday sentenced a Galveston man to 60 years in prison after finding him guilty of severely beating his girlfriend in 2017, prosecutors said.
Duke Edward, 36, was convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to a statement from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's office.
A jury ruled that Edward was guilty of beating his girlfriend inside a La Marque apartment in March 2017. First responders found the woman crying and bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call following the attack.
The woman said Edward had punched her in the face and kicked her in the back, prosecutors said. She was treated for multiple lacerations and contusions.
Edward told the jury the fight had been about money and whether the woman would drive him to Galveston. He said he had been high on methamphetamine and had smoked embalming fluid before the assault, prosecutors said.
Edward had four previous misdemeanor family violence assault convictions, prosecutors said. Court records show he has been charged with more than 40 crimes dating back to 2000.
— John Wayne Ferguson
