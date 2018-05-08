DICKINSON
A man found injured in a city park on Tuesday morning shot himself in the head, police said.
The 59-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was found in Paul Hopkins Park at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The man was alive but unresponsive.
He was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
Police officials don't normally release details on suicides or attempted suicides. Tuesday's information was released to prevent rumors and inaccurate information from circulating, a police spokesman said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.