A Texas City man was shocked with a Taser and then arrested Tuesday after he tried to flee police on a bicycle, police said
Llewellyn Lauderdale, 56, of Texas City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.
Police tried to stop a man riding a bicycle against traffic about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Albert Street in La Marque, according to a police complaint.
The man did not stop, and tried to ride across a grassy area away from the officer, according to the complaint.
Eventually an officer shot the man with a Taser, according to the complaint.
Officers reported finding cocaine in a baggy near where the man fell, according to the complaint.
Lauderdale was held on $151,237 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County jail Wednesday, according to court records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
