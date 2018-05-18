SANTA FE
Just hours after at least 10 people were shot and killed and another 10 wounded at Santa Fe High School, organizations and community members across Galveston County were setting up fundraising efforts, blood drives and vigils.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will organize a blood drive Saturday and Sunday at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Conference Room 2.506B (in the lobby on level 2, adjacent to the gift shop). The drive will be set up to accept additional donations between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is open to the public and anyone can donate blood, Administrative Associate Claudia Salinas said.
“If you come donate, your parking will be validated,” she said. “There is a big line and people are gathering.”
