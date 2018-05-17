A three-month narcotics investigation came to an end Wednesday as Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a San Leon residence, officials announced Thursday.
By the end of the search, deputies had arrested a 41-year-old San Leon resident on drug charges and seized more than 8 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.
Christopher Michael Rudd, 41, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to the incident, court records show.
Rudd was held Thursday in Galveston County Jail on $150,000 bond, according to jail records.
The methamphetamine had a street value of about $900, deputies said.
Two other people were also at the residence in the 1000 block of 16th Street in San Leon during the search, but were released at the scene, deputies said.
