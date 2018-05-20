“Sweet, sweet Jared,” Carol Gaylord said of Jared Black. “He always had a hug.”
Jared Black, 17, was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning.
On Sunday, his mother, Pam Stanich, and a few other family members attended worship at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe.
Black was in art class, the first room the gunman visited on Friday. His family did not find out until eight hours later.
Gaylord and Stanich were at Fritz Barnett Intermediate School when they learned of his death. They were devastated, she said.
Stanich asked her best friend, Carol Gaylord, to speak on her behalf about Black.
Gaylord met Stanich and her three boys about 15 years ago. Stanich enrolled her oldest son, Anthony, into Gaylord’s Boy Scout troop 628.
Stanich and Gaylord then went on to work together at a credit union until Stanich quit to take care of Jared and support him as he grew up. Black and Gaylord’s son, Brian, became close friends.
“My oldest son and Jared understood each other well,” Gaylord said. “They drew together, watched anime together, they were brothers.”
Gaylord said her son is coping with the loss but misses Jared immensely.
Black was a happy child, Gaylord said.
“He was always smiling and very rarely upset,” she said.
Black had a mind of his own, but he was happy-go-lucky, innocent, Gaylord said.
“The shooter chose the wrong kid,” Gaylord said. “He always did the right thing.”
Stanich said to Gaylord that she wants Black’s story told. She wants his life to be a beacon for others, so people understand how important it is to spend time with their children.
Gaylord was Black’s confirmation teacher and had him in class for nearly a year. Although he did not complete confirmation, he had plans to complete it soon.
He was an active member of the youth group at Aldersgate and enjoyed going to church with his family.
On Sunday, Gaylord spoke to the youth group, which included Black’s younger brother, Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.