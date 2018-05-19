Editor's note: The Daily News, out of respect for families and friends of the deceased, has not pushed aggressively for interviews. We plan as the days unfold to tell more about the people who lost their lives in the shooting.
Ten lives were cut short Friday when a gunman opened fire on Santa Fe High School.
A gunman killed two substitute teachers and eight students Friday at Santa Fe High School, who the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office named on Saturday.
Families were taking the painful steps Saturday to plan funerals to bury their children and loved ones while at the same time interviewing with law enforcement agencies to give authorities a better picture of who the victims were, officials said.
Jared Black was an outgoing student. Family members in California are raising money to travel to Texas for his funeral.
Shana Fisher turned 16 on May 9. A woman who described herself as her aunt, Candi Thurman, said in a tweet that Fisher was in the art room when the gunman shot her.
"She should be getting her first car, not a funeral," Thurman tweeted.
Christian Riley Garcia respected teachers and adults.
Aaron Kyle McLeod's family was frantic most of the day Friday as they waited for information.
Glenda Ann Perkins, 64, was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School and was always kind to her students, Santa Fe High School Student Audrey Auzston said.
"Ann Perkins was a loved and loving person,” Auzston said. “She was very sweet to everyone and didn’t deserve the tragedy, much like all other victims.”
Donna Swartz, who was a member of Tutu Live Krewe with Perkins, remembers how positive Perkins was.
“Even though she went through a hard time, she lost her home during Harvey, she still came together with the crew and participated,” Swartz said. “She was always positive and loving, and most importantly, a mother, a grandmother, wife, friend. She was a favorite teacher.”
Angelique Ramirez had a contagious smile that brightened up any room.
Sabika Sheikh was a foreign exchange student from Pakistan.
The Pakistan Embassy in Washington identified Sheikh as a victim of the shooting on Twitter.
Christopher Jake Stone, a football player, was quiet but funny. He and his girlfriend went to the school prom May 12.
Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher, was a kind person and a champion of special education, her family said.
Tisdale, who was in her 60s, was married to her husband for almost 40 years and was the mother of three children and eight grandchildren, her family said.
“She was the most giving and loving person to family and friends,” a family member said. “She gave wisdom to me as I got older that helped guide me into my profession. She was a huge part of my life.”
Cynthia Tisdale was the mother of detective R. Tisdale, a 22-year veteran of the League City Police Department, Officer Chris Skendziel said.
Kimberly Vaughan was a Girl Scout who volunteered in post-Hurricane Harvey fundraisers.
