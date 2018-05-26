GALVESTON
A man drowned this morning at Pirates Beach in Galveston, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
The man was fishing at Pirates Beach, near 12 Mile Road in Galveston, about 8 a.m. and fell into the water face down, Davis said.
Bystanders pulled him in and emergency crews arrived to the scene, Davis said.
The man was dead when they arrived, Davis said. The man was fishing about 40 yards off shore.
The man's identity is currently unknown, Davis said.
The man's death is the first reported drowning at a Galveston beach this year.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit Galveston beaches this weekend. There were no warnings about poor or dangerous water conditions on Saturday morning.
This is developing story. Check back later for more details.
