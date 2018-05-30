Harris County law officers were looking Wednesday for former Galveston County court at law judge Christopher Dupuy, a week after a woman filed a stalking complaint alleging Dupuy followed and threatened to kill her.
An arrest warrant for Dupuy was issued May 24, according to Harris County court records.
The complainant told Harris County deputies Dupuy had represented her former husband in their divorce.
She told police Dupuy began calling her at 11 p.m. May 23 and made about 200 phone calls to her over the next 14 hours, according to court records.
When she answered one of the calls, which came from a blocked number, a man on the line said "You're going to die soon. I'm coming for you," according to court records.
The woman, a student or employee at Lone Star Community College in north Harris County, was leaving class when she received the threatening call, according to court records.
The caller asked the woman how her class had gone, according to court records.
The woman told deputies Dupuy had recently gone to the college, identified himself as an attorney and requested personal records about her.
Dupuy was not in custody Wednesday, according to Harris County court records.
Dupuy is wanted on two warrants in Galveston County related to a 2015 online harassment charge. He is accused of posting photos of women on Backpage.com, offering escort and sex services, without their knowledge or consent, according to Galveston County court records.
Those charges were dismissed in 2016, but a state appeals court in August ordered that decision reversed. The online harassment case was officially reopened in January, according to court records.
