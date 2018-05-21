Three days after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead, law enforcement officials are keeping details about the police response close to the vest.
Officials haven’t said exactly what responding officers did when they reached the scene of the shooting Friday, or specified how much gunfire was exchanged between officers and and the gunman before he surrendered.
The quick response of school district officers, and of other police officers who arrived soon after, saved lives, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said during a Monday news conference in Santa Fe.
“They’re heroes,” Trochesset said. “They contained him in that one area ... so he did no more damage to other classes.”
Trochesset said he did not know with certainty whether any of the shots fired by police officers struck victims of the shooting.
He also explained why it took time for officials to notify families that their relatives were among the dead. Identifications were delayed because of the time it took to apprehend the gunman.
“Until that school was deemed safe, no one was able to identify those individuals,” Trochesset said.
About 200 officers responded to the shooting, he said. The FBI is now leading the investigation at the request of the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department.
Investigators have interviewed more than 100 people in the days since the shooting, Trochesset said.
The accused shooter, Dimitrious Pagourtzis, was still held Monday without bond in solitary confinement and on suicide watch at the Galveston County Jail.
The case has been assigned to Judge John Ellisor’s 122nd District Court, according to court documents released Monday.
Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant in connection with the shooting of school district police officer John Barnes.
Barnes remained hospitalized in critical medical condition Monday, Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun said at the news conference.
Barnes was one of the first two officers who responded to the shooting. He was shot in the arm and suffered significant blood loss, but survived after undergoing an eight-hour surgery at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston.
Barnes has had “up and downs” since the shooting, Braun said.
“Today was a down day,” Braun said. “We’re still in prayer and hope that he recovers.”
