A Texas City Independent School District teacher’s aide was arrested Thursday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.
Crystal Nicole Alaniz, 26, of Texas City, was arrested at her residence Thursday and charged with one count of improper relationship between an educator and student, police said. Her bond is set at $30,000.
District officials placed Alaniz on administrative leave after the allegations and she later resigned, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
Alaniz is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old male student while they were both at the Woodrow Wilson Alternative Learning School, police said.
“We turned over evidence and statements to the Texas City Police Department and have worked cooperatively with them so that they had what they needed to press charges,” Tortorici said.
