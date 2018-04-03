A Bacliff man Monday was arrested in connection to a late March road rage incident in which he is accused of backing into another car and trying to attack one of the people inside with a knife.
Tobias Zachariah Aldridge, 42, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. His bond is set at $80,000, according to jail records.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call March 23 about a boyfriend and girlfriend driving home toward Dickinson when a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe approached and drove around them recklessly, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The couple told deputies they drove after the vehicle, trying to get the license plate number, and as they turned onto 25th Street in San Leon, the driver of the Tahoe was waiting for them, according to the affidavit.
The driver reversed his truck and struck the couple’s car, according to the affidavit.
The driver then got out of the vehicle and started yelling at the couple, before the boyfriend got out of the car to confront him, according to the affidavit.
The man, later identified as Aldridge, then returned to his vehicle and got a knife and returned to start slashing at him, according to the affidavit.
The boyfriend parried the slashes and got back in the car, according to the affidavit.
Aldridge then allegedly returned to his car and got a second knife and returned and slashed a tire before fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.
Deputies later identified Aldridge as matching the description the couple gave, according to the affidavit.
Aldridge told police a similar story, but denied all of the allegations, according to the affidavit.
