A 19-year-old man from Liberty was arrested Friday and charged in connection to a March shooting on a Galveston beach.
Connor Bailey, 19, was arrested and charged Friday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police records.
An arrest warrant issued to the Galveston Police Department identifies Bailey as being in a car from which shots were fired into a crowd of people during a March 4 beach party.
The shooting at Sunny Beach sent one person to the University of Texas Medical Branch with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. Police only learned of the shooting after being called by hospital employees, and investigators asked for the public’s help identifying the shooter after they arrived at a mostly empty crime scene.
The unidentified victim survived the shooting, police have said.
On the morning of the shooting, witnesses told police about a man who had been asked to leave a party after he threatened other people. The man became angry and started throwing punches at other people, according to the warrant.
The passenger of the car leaving the beach fired a handgun as the car drove away, according to the warrant.
Police used witness photos and social media to identify Bailey as a suspect in the shooting, according to the warrant.
In an interview with investigators in March, Bailey said he had shot the gun in the air, putting holes in the roof the of the car, but lowered the gun and continued firing as the car exited the beach, according to the warrant.
He said the car was surrounded by an angry mob and that someone was shooting at him before he opened fire, according to the warrant.
Bailey was arrested on Friday by a SWAT team in Houston, Galveston police spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said. He was held on $50,000 bond and was still in custody on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Sunny Beach is a popular spot for large gatherings off the west end of Galveston’s seawall.
The long investigation and arrest showed the department’s investigators were serious about responding to crimes on the beach, Schirard said.
“It’s not an every weekend thing,” Schirard said about violence on the beaches. “To be able to arrest this person lets our guests and citizens know that we take this serious.”
