Cars and trucks whirred along state Highway 6 and throngs of locals gathered for lunch Tuesday in the popular Red Cap Restaurant.
Four days after a shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School, killing 10 and leaving more than a dozen wounded, residents are trying to return to a normal life.
But, with members of the national media rolling around town and a growing memorial forming outside the high school, there remain constant reminders of Friday’s tragedy.
“It’s surreal,” said Jason Tabor, Santa Fe’s mayor-elect who will be sworn in Thursday. “It still doesn’t feel real.”
Classes aren’t set to resume until May 29 and teachers don’t report back until today, leaving many of the community’s 13,000 residents seeking distractions.
“Working helps me get my mind off of what happened and helps keep me busy,” said Taiylor Kendrick, a senior at the high school who works at Altitude Trampoline Park in Texas City. “That way, I’m not at home crying and being depressed.”
Kendrick returned to work the day after the shooting, she said.
Many district students have been going to the trampoline park in the days since the shooting to keep their minds off the tragedy, said Avari Creekmore, a sophomore and one of Kendrick’s co-workers.
The influx of students looking for something to do led the park’s owners and managers to offer free entrance to Santa Fe residents, said Leslie Karam, whose family owns the park.
“They needed a place where they could be with their peers,” Karam said. “Community is just so important.”
Dozens of younger students Tuesday ate pizza and jumped on the trampolines, in what organizers hoped was some time away from the events of the past days.
“Seeing people is good for the kids,” said Debbie Abney, a retired occupational therapist with the district who came to pick up her grandson at the trampoline park. “Some of the younger kids have a hard time comprehending everything that happened.”
Elsewhere, residents and students arrived at a growing tribute to the students lost in the shooting.
“I never expected anything like this,” said Salvador Herrera, who lives in Santa Fe, but didn’t know any of the students personally.
Herrera lives near the high school and heard the initial response, he said. On Tuesday, he wanted to pay his respects to the victims, he said.
Families and friends of the victims placed tributes and flowers at crosses for each of the victims in front of the high school Tuesday as a growing circle of news organizations looked on.
“They took a picture of me and a friend crying at a vigil,” Kendrick said. “They’re just using it to get publicity.”
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to court records.
