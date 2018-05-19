As of Saturday morning, officials had not yet released the names of the 10 people killed during the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, but many of the victims were known from grieving family members.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, a gunman carrying a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver opened fire in the high school, killing 10 people, including students and adults, and injuring at least 10 others, officials said.
Some of the victims have been identified by grieving relatives or other sources, including substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale and an exchange student from Pakistan, Sabika Sheikh.
Mother Rhonda Hart on Friday afternoon had put out a plea out for help looking for her daughter, Kimberly Vaughn, who she had not heard from after the shooting. On Friday, Hart revealed in a social media post that her daughter was one of the 10 killed in the shooting.
"We need to fight for our kids," Hart said on Facebook Friday. "This is complete bullshit."
Family members have also confirmed that student Chris Stone, a student at Santa Fe high school was one of the people killed. Family and family friends on social media have shared that Kyle McLeod was one of the students killed in shooting.
The school district and the county's medical examiner would not release names until certain things had been cleared, though officials didn't answer if that included finishing next of kin notifications. Authorities were meeting Saturday morning, according to one official.
Authorities have charged 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
