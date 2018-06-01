GALVESTON
Galveston police seized 19 kilograms — more than 40 pounds — of cocaine and arrested a Houston man after a traffic stop Wednesday on Broadway, officers said.
A police officer pulled over a black Nissan Sentra traveling east on Broadway about 7 p.m., Galveston Police spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said. The driver of the car did not have a drivers license and the car was uninsured, Schirard said.
Because of that, the officer called for a tow truck and began to make an inventory of items that were inside the vehicle, Schirard said. Such inventories are required when a vehicle is being impounded, Schirard said.
The officer found the cocaine when he opened the trunk of the car, Schirard said. It was separated into 19 packages, he said
The driver, Juan De Dios Don Juan, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, according to the police department. His bond was set at $300,000, according to jail records. He was also held on an immigration detainer, according to jail records.
Police officials do not know where the cocaine came from, or where it was headed before the traffic stop, Schirard said. He said the amount of drugs seized made it one of the larger drug busts in recent history.
“It’s definitely one of the largest seizures we’re seen,” Schirard said.
The Galveston Police Department is part of a drug investigation task force, and the seizure has been reported to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Schirard said.
Please send us more "immigrants." We need them here because they only come to work and better themselves. I mean really, it was only 40 lbs of coke.
