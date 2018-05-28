TEXAS CITY

A Texas City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 45 on Monday morning, police said.

Quincey Jones, 24, of Texas City, was killed when he lost control of his car and rolled over off the highway into a ditch, police said.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of I-45, near the Holland Road exit, about 6:09 a.m. Monday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Police believe the car was speeding before the crash. Jones was not wearing a seatbelt before the crash, police said. — John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

