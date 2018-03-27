Galveston police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old New Jersey man who was found floating against a bulkhead Monday on Offatts Bayou, officials said.
Officials with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday identified the man as Prodromos Patsiopoulos, 53, of New Jersey.
Patsiopoulous apparently drowned, officials said.
Galveston police received a call early Monday about the man and the marine division recovered the body, officials said.
No missing swimmers were reported in the area Monday, officials said.
