TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening to kill another man inside a convenience store last August, police said.
Jason Moses, 19, of Texas City was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday.
Police got a warrant for Moses' arrest on Aug. 17 after watching a surveillance video from a food store in the 600 block of Texas Avenue, according to a police complaint.
In the video, a man entered the store, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill another man that was already inside, according to the complaint.
There was a chase through the store, and the second man ultimately hid in the ceiling of a back room to escape the man threatening him, according to the complaint.
Police identified a suspect after reviewing the video and speaking with the victim, according to the complaint.
Moses was arrested Thursday. He was held on $80,000 bond and still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
