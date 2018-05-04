A Pasadena man on Friday was sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing a payday lender store in Kemah in 2016, officials said.
Justin Garet Winfield, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery after initially being charged with aggravated robbery and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
Winfield was accused in the robbery of an Advance America lender in Kemah in 2016, officials said.
Before Friday’s plea agreement, Winfield was already serving 15 years in prison for a string of payday lender robberies in Fort Bend County and Harris County, Reed said.
Friendswood police in 2016 said Winfield appeared to match descriptions of a man who robbed another Advance America location in Friendswood.
A man entered the payday lender in the Kroger shopping center, showed a handgun to a store clerk and demanded cash, police said. No shots were fired and there were no injuries.
Winfield was found with a handgun when he was arrested, police said.
