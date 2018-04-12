A Bacliff man is charged with assaulting his former girlfriend's family and kidnapping her during a late-night encounter in Texas City, police said.
Andrew Sikorski, 23, of Bacliff, was charged Monday with kidnapping and two counts of assault, according to court records.
Sikorski was arrested after he visited a former girlfriend's house about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police complaint.
The young woman and her parents had warned Sikorski to stay away because of problems the couple had in the past, according to the complaint.
When Sikorski showed up on Monday night, pushing, punching and wrestling ensued, according to the complaint.
Sikorski is accused of luring the former girlfriend into a car by throwing her cell phone into the passenger seat and driving away when she tried to retrieve it, according to the complaint.
The woman was freed about 4 miles from her home, according to the complaint.
Sikorski was held Thursday in the Galveston County jail on $90,000 bond.
