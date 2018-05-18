Crying parents waited along state Highway 6 and bands of students moved north on Elm Street away from Santa Fe High School in the immediate aftermath of a shooting that left at least nine people dead Friday morning.
“I didn’t think this could happen in a small town like Santa Fe,” said Lisa Johnson, a parent of two junior high students who lives near the high school. “That’s why I moved here.”
Shirley Beazley walked along the side of the highway, asking passing law enforcement officers about her son, Trenton.
“The ambulance drivers have been great, giving me updates, but I don’t understand how the coaches are all out here, and I can’t get my son.”
Trenton Beazley was stuck in the high school’s field house with a bruised back and slight injuries, she said.
“I just want my son back in my possession,” she said through tears.
School district officials eventually told parents to meet their students at the Alamo Gym, 13306 state Highway 6, where families reunited and hugged and cried together.
“This should not be televised,” said Lee Bankhead, a high school student, along with a group of friends. “That’s why these people keep doing this — to get their 15 minutes of fame.”
Bankhead was inside the high school’s office when he and a group of friends heard what sounded like power tools and went to investigate, before someone pulled a fire alarm and they left, he said.
Neighboring districts, including Clear Creek Independent School District, sent buses and supplies, including counselors to the scene, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman for Clear Creek.
Clear Creek Superintendent Greg Smith and area districts and administrations have been meeting all day to see what supplies are needed, she said.
