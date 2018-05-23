The Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association is donating $20,000 to the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Texas Seaport Museum for use in maritime education and outreach, officials said.
Part of the donation will go toward upkeep of the foundation’s 1877 tall ship Elissa, docked at the museum, officials said.
The 16-member Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association, which is overseen by the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County, is tasked with guiding foreign-flagged ships into local ports.
