Four people, including a Houston bartender, were indicted Thursday for their alleged roles in a February crash that killed a Texas City woman and her 3-month-old son.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictments Thursday morning, saying they stemmed from the work of a new task force formed to track drunk driving accidents back to the source of the alcohol.
The charges all are related to the Feb. 28 crash that killed Shayla Joseph, 36, and her son, Braylan Jabari Jospeh. The early morning crash happened in Houston, near the intersection of Interstate 45 and El Dorado.
The pair was killed when a Lincoln MKX traveling about 90 mph struck the Toyota Scion Joseph was driving, police said.
Joseph was a graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, and worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Bacliff resident Veronica Rivas, 20, who prosecutors allege was driving the Lincoln, was indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors allege Rivas and a 17-year-old friend were drinking tequila at the Crescent City Connection Sports & Oyster Bar in Houston before the crash.
Three bar employees were also charged in connection to the crash.
Devin Jackson, 24, and John Medina, 23, were charged with knowingly purchasing and providing alcohol to a minor. Jackson is the son of the bar's owner, prosecutors said.
If convicted, the men face up to a year in prison and $4,000 fines. Medina was also charged with lying to grand jury, which can be punished by an additional 10-year prison sentence.
Amy Allen, 40, a bartender at Crescent City, was charged with acting with criminal negligence. Allen did not check Rivas' identification to determine her age before serving her margaritas on the night of the crash, prosecutors allege.
Texas law prohibits the sale of alcohol to people younger than 21.
The charge carries a one year jail sentence.
The charges were the first obtained through investigative work new Harris County task force created to trace drunk driving crashes back to where the drivers received alcohol, Ogg said.
"Those who fuel carnage caused by drunk driving are legally responsible and the community will determine the cost of their actions," Ogg said. "Serving or offering someone alcohol is a consequential responsibility."
