An officer on a multi-agency team executing a search warrant at a residence early Tuesday morning shot and killed a League City man who investigators allege was wielding a samurai sword, investigators said.
Officers with the League City Police Department Combined Agency Response Team — a SWAT team — were executing the warrant at a house in the 300 block of Morningside Drive about 5 a.m. when the shooting occurred, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The first officer to enter a bedroom in the residence encountered Roger Fortner, 49, of League City, in what police described as a defensive stance with a samurai sword and shot at him with a nonlethal bean-bag round, Trochesset said.
Fortner was unaffected by the shot and “remained engaged” with the officers, Trochesset said.
A second officer then fired at Fortner several times with a rifle, Trochesset said.
Fortner was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
It was not immediately apparent how many bullets struck Fortner, Trochesset said.
The response team included officers from League City, Alvin and Pearland police departments and members of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Trochesset said.
Investigators declined Tuesday to say which agency employs the officer who shot Fortner.
Police have not yet released the name of either officer involved in the shooting. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave, as required by department policy after a fatal shooting.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.
Several other people who were inside the house during the shooting were taken in for questioning, Trochesset said.
Officers were executing a search warrant for narcotics and weapons at the residence, but Fortner was not the subject of the warrant, Trochesset said.
The neighborhood is a mostly residential area of single-family homes on the west side of League City.
The shooting and police activity did not affect student activities at the nearby Hall Elementary School, the Clear Creek Independent School District said in a message to parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.