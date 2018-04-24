A second person has been charged in connection to a February assault in a Texas City park that involved two groups of teenage girls fighting with clubs and knives.
Tabitha Williams, 18, of Texas City was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Williams is accused of stabbing another person in the stomach with a kitchen knife during the fight, according to a warrant from the Texas City Police Department.
The stabbing occurred during a large fight at Carver Park on Feb. 9, according to the warrant. The fight involved at least eight people, and ended with people being stabbed, sprayed with mace and hit with a golf club, according to the warrant.
One of the victims told police Williams had come to the park armed with a kitchen knife, and used it to stab her in the stomach, according to the warrant.
Williams was held Tuesday in the Galveston County jail on $40,000 bond, according to jail records.
Demetria Florence, 18, was charged last month with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury in connection to the same incident, law enforcement officials have said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
