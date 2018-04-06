GALVESTON
Several roads will be closed or heavily congested Sunday as the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas Triathlon takes over parts of the island.
More than 2,300 athletes from around the world are expected to compete in the Ironman triathlon, of which its bike and run paths will close some roads and cause traffic delays for drivers.
The event includes a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run on different parts of the island. The race itself starts at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude at about 2 p.m., but drivers should expect delays between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the city.
Some streets will be closed to traffic, including 83rd Street between Piper and Stewart roads and Cove View Boulevard southbound between Stewart Road and FM 3005, according to the city.
Other streets likely will have traffic delays.
The following streets will be affected by the bike course: Hope Boulevard, Lockheed Drive, 83rd Street, Stewart Road, Cove View Boulevard, FM 3005 and Piper Street, according to the city. The following roads will be affected by the running course: Hope Boulevard, Jones Drive, Lockheed Drive and Skymaster Road, according to the city.
Organizers recommended people avoid using FM 3005 and Bluewater Highway.
