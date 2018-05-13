TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man died after he was hit by a truck on Texas Avenue late Saturday night, police said. The driver of the truck was arrested and accused by police of intentionally killing the man.
Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, died after being hit by a truck just before midnight in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue in Texas City, police said. Bookman was not in a vehicle.
The auto-pedestrian accident happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday.
Thaddeus Kirk, 55, struck Bookman with his truck after an earlier altercation between the two men, police said. Police did not say what the earlier altercation was about.
Kirk was charged with murder and has a $250,000 bond, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Kirk remained in Texas City custody Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.