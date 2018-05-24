Sante Fe Police Officer honored

Scot Rice, left, stands with Santa Fe Police Department officer Johnny Banda inside the Texas State Capital on Thursday. Banda received a commendation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his actions to save Rice’s wife during a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Flo Ann Rice was shot in the legs, but was in good condition at a Galveston hospital on Thursday.

 John Wayne Ferguson/The Daily News

A Santa Fe Police Department officer received a commendation Thursday for his role in saving a Santa Fe High School teacher in the midst of the May 18 shooting at the school.

Officer Johnny Banda “demonstrated tremendous bravery in saving the life of Flo Ann Rice,” according to the commendation signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Flo Ann Rice was shot multiple times in the leg inside Santa Fe High School on May 18. Her husband, Scot Rice, rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call from his wounded wife, he said during a meeting with Abbott and other state leaders Thursday.

Scot Rice drove to the scene of the shooting to try to save his wife, but encountered police officers engaged in a gun battle when he arrived.

Banda picked up Flo Ann Rice, a substitute teacher, and carried her to her husband’s car. The couple drove to a University of Texas Medical Branch Emergency Room in League City, where she received treatment before being transferred to a medical branch hospital in Galveston.

Flo Ann Rice was in good condition at the hospital Thursday. She was expected to make a full recovery, her husband said.

Scot Rice asked the governor to honor Banda.

“Everybody has been asking for my story, and I’ve intentionally been keeping it quiet,” Scot Rice said. “I did this for him. To honor him.”

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

