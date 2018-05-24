A Santa Fe Police Department officer received a commendation Thursday for his role in saving a Santa Fe High School teacher in the midst of the May 18 shooting at the school.
Officer Johnny Banda “demonstrated tremendous bravery in saving the life of Flo Ann Rice,” according to the commendation signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Flo Ann Rice was shot multiple times in the leg inside Santa Fe High School on May 18. Her husband, Scot Rice, rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call from his wounded wife, he said during a meeting with Abbott and other state leaders Thursday.
Scot Rice drove to the scene of the shooting to try to save his wife, but encountered police officers engaged in a gun battle when he arrived.
Banda picked up Flo Ann Rice, a substitute teacher, and carried her to her husband’s car. The couple drove to a University of Texas Medical Branch Emergency Room in League City, where she received treatment before being transferred to a medical branch hospital in Galveston.
Flo Ann Rice was in good condition at the hospital Thursday. She was expected to make a full recovery, her husband said.
Scot Rice asked the governor to honor Banda.
“Everybody has been asking for my story, and I’ve intentionally been keeping it quiet,” Scot Rice said. “I did this for him. To honor him.”
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.