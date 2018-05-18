ALVIN
Law enforcement officers arrived on County Road 136A dressed in full tactical gear and brandishing weapons Friday morning, barricading the street where neighbors say a young Dimitrious Pagourtzis once went trick-or-treating.
“He used to play with our kids,” said Jayne Scharnberge, who has lived in the Lakeside Village subdivision for almost 20 years. “This is way too close to home.”
Officials from the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety, surrounded a one-story brick home believed to be connected to the 17-year-old Pagourtzis, who police say opened fire Friday at Santa Fe High School morning with a .38-caliber revolver and a shotgun.
Pagourtzis was charged with capital murder in the shooting that left 10 people dead and at least 10 more wounded, including both adults and children, police said. He remained at the Galveston County Jail on Friday evening, where he was being held without bond, according to police.
The news left the quiet, rural subdivision reeling — particularly Scharnberge, who remembered Pagourtzis as a child, cruising the neighborhood on his bicycle with her youngest son.
“The nerves are there,” said Brock Harrell, 18, who lives on nearby Mustang Circle.
Pagourtzis came from a reserved Greek family, which, according to county tax records, bought the home in 2002. The family drew attention only for the parties they held each Easter, Scharnberge said.
“They used to roast a pig on a spit,” she said.
As of Friday evening, law enforcement officials still were waiting on the U.S. Attorney’s office to finalize a federal search warrant before they entered the home on CR 136A, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
“I feel sure, because of the magnitude of the case, they are being extra cautious and making sure they are leaving no room for error and no loopholes for the defense to attack when it comes time to prosecute the case,” Snelgrove said.
Agents had done a cursory check of the perimeter, but had not been inside the one-story brick home, Snelgrove said.
“There is no immediate threat, so there is no reason for us to speed this up,” he said.
About 9 miles from the Alvin home, a small congregation sought a different kind of answer at Chocolate Bayou Cowboy Church on CR 171. Pastor Chance Gardner delayed the vigil by about 30 minutes as he waited on five Santa Fe High School students to make their way to the church. The students were delayed by the closing of state Highway 6 during the investigation.
“These kids are going to be dealing with this for the rest of their lives,” Gardner said.
Those included Gardner’s two sons, both of whom attend Santa Fe High School. The two boys awoke exhausted Friday morning, worn out from the previous night’s activities at a rodeo.
Gardner and his wife decided to allow their sons to skip their first-period class and catch up on sleep. At about 7:40 a.m., their phones started “blowing up,” he said.
“I’ve never been so thankful in my life,” Gardner said.
Still, Gardner was left with the same burning question as he watched the tragedy unfold in the town where he has lived most of his life: Why?
“We see this stuff on TV all the time and we feel bad,” he said. “When it comes this close to home, it kind of puts it in a different perspective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.