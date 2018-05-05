Today is Election Night in Galveston County. Results from local municipal elections will be updated here as they come in.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
Updated at 9:15 p.m.: Numbers reflect early and absentee votes, with all Galveston County election results, all CCISD results and all Friendswood results.
All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.
|Votes
|Percent
|Galveston Community College District Special Election
|Regent, Position 7
|Curtiss Brown
|606
|17.36%
|Richard A. Prets, Jr.
|429
|12.29%
|Rebecca Trout Unbehagen
|1040
|29.79%
|Marie Robb
|861
|24.66%
|Keith McFatridge
|555
|15.90%
|Galveston Community College District General Election
|Regent, Position 1
|Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez
|Unopposed
|Regent, Position 2
|Fred D. Raschke
|Unopposed
|Regent, Position 3
|Karen F. Flowers
|Unopposed
|Galveston Independent School District Bond Election
|Galveston ISD Proposition A
|“The issuance of $31,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation and equipments of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof”
|For
|2813
|74.16%
|Against
|980
|25.84%
|City of Galveston General Election
|Mayor
|Jim Yarbrough
|2920
|100.00%
|District 1
|Amy Carmen Bly
|170
|100.00%
|District 2
|Craig Brown
|294
|100.00%
|District 3
|David Collins
|421
|50.30%
|Frank Thomas Maceo
|416
|49.70%
|District 4
|Jason Hardcastle
|214
|100.00%
|District 5
|Jeff Antonelli
|221
|27.18%
|Chris Petrowski
|13
|1.60%
|Carol Hollaway
|225
|27.68%
|John Paul Listowski
|354
|43.54%
|District 6
|Jackie Cole
|610
|53.89%
|Carolyn L. Sunseri
|522
|46.11%
|Texas City Independent School District Bond Election
|Texas City ISD Proposition A
|“The issuance of $136,100,000 of bonds by the Texas City Independent School District for School facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
|For
|2643
|69.63%
|Against
|1153
|30.37%
|City of Texas City General Election
|Mayor
|Matthew Doyle
|2195
|100.00%
|Commission-At-Large (Vote for 2)
|Phil Roberts
|1743
|44.45%
|Dee Ann Haney
|599
|15.28%
|Bruce Clawson
|1579
|40.27%
|Commissioner District 1
|Earl (Ken) Alexander
|473
|78.18%
|Johnny Hollowell
|132
|21.82%
|Commissioner District 2
|Abel Garza
|508
|100.00%
|Commissioner District 3
|Dorthea Jones
|217
|100.00%
|Commissioner District 4
|Jami Clark
|858
|100.00%
|City of La Marque General Election
|Mayor
|Kimberley Jones Yancy
|493
|38.04%
|Bobby Hocking
|803
|61.96%
|Council Member District A
|Keith Bell
|315
|100.00%
|Council Member District C
|Robert Michetich
|295
|100.00%
|City of Santa Fe General City Officers Election
|Mayor
|Jason Tabor
|508
|65.63%
|Jeff Tambrella
|266
|34.37%
|Council, Place 2
|Jason O’Brien
|589
|100.00%
|Council, Place 4
|Corey Jannett
|602
|100.00%
|Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 General and Bond Election
|Director Position 1
|Richard Matthews
|283
|66.59%
|Eve Bertrams
|142
|33.41%
|Director Position 2
|Eric Moeller
|292
|100.00%
|Director Position 3
|Bill Alcorn
|206
|48.82%
|John Prince
|216
|51.18%
|Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 Bond Election
|“The authority of the district to issue $4,400,000 of future bonds for the purpose of wastewater and water plant system maintenance and improvements, specifically intended to address water and wastewater quality issues. Such improvements include making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, or purchasing, acquiring and construction further works, improvements, facilities, equipment and appliances for said systems, and as necessary for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds.”
|For
|292
|69.03%
|Against
|131
|30.97%
|Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 General Election
|Director, Position 1
|Danny Ray Phillips
|1457
|100.00%
|Director, Position 2
|Ronnie Barker II
|387
|25.36%
|Bobby Harper
|611
|40.04%
|Jose E. Reyes
|528
|34.60%
|Director, Position 3
|Jake Macik
|810
|50.34%
|Ernie Deats
|799
|49.66%
|Hitchcock Independent School District General Election
|Single Member District 6
|Michelle Cantrell
|68
|57.63%
|Randy Williams
|50
|42.37%
|City of Hitchcock
|Commissioner District #3
|Ted W. Robinson, Sr.
|85
|38.29%
|Randy H. Strickland
|137
|61.71%
|City of Bayou Vista General and Special Elections
|Bayou Vista Proposition A
|The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Bayou Vista, Texas, at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent, to provide for revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets
|For
|222
|81.92%
|Against
|49
|18.08%
|Mayor
|Daniel S. Konyha
|Unopposed
|Alderman Pos. 1
|Robert Althaus
|Unopposed
|Alderman Pos. 2
|Tami Inman
|Unopposed
|Alderman Pos. 5
|James L. Cook, III
|Unopposed
|City of Clear Lake Shores General Election
|Alderman (Vote for 3)
|Amanda Fenwick
|241
|29.11%
|Angie Terrell
|198
|23.91%
|Kurt Otten
|171
|20.65%
|Bryan Hoerner
|89
|10.75%
|Jason Morton
|11
|1.33%
|Sheldon Solmonsson
|63
|7.61%
|Thomas Haaland
|55
|6.64%
|City of Jamaica Beach General Election
|Alderman (Vote for 3)
|Russell Rupertus
|66
|20.00%
|Marci Kurtz
|94
|28.48%
|Jacob John Grow
|60
|18.18%
|Sherwood “Woody” Green
|110
|33.33%
|Galveston County Water Control & Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election
|Directors (Vote for 2)
|Dale Hammaker
|194
|26.47%
|Terri Gale
|288
|39.29%
|Ronnie Richards
|251
|34.24%
|Bacliff Municipal Utility District General Election
|Director (Vote for 3)
|Tony Poynor
|82
|31.30%
|John Wade
|37
|14.12%
|Don Rodgers
|70
|26.72%
|Dale L. Patterson
|73
|27.86%
|City of Friendswood General Election
|Mayor
|Omar Peck
|1892
|46.03%
|Mike Foreman
|2218
|53.97%
|Councilmember, Position 1
|Steve Rockey
|2026
|51.83%
|Michael Wood
|1883
|48.17%
|Councilmember, Position 3
|Trish Hanks
|2233
|54.88%
|Philip Ratisseau
|1836
|45.12%
|Councilmember, Position 4
|Robert J. Griffon
|2181
|54.81%
|Brent Erenwert
|1798
|45.19%
|Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District General Election
|Director, Position 3
|Carl J. Horecky
|1443
|45.21%
|Marcus Rives
|1749
|54.79%
|Director, Position 4
|Harold L. Whitaker
|1674
|51.44%
|Mike Barker
|494
|15.18%
|Christine L. Mangle-Smith
|1086
|33.37%
|Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees Election
|School Board Trustee, Position 4
|Jeff Larsen
|144
|38.10%
|Page Rander
|234
|61.90%
|School Board Trustee, Position 5
|Jay Cunningham
|325
|43.86%
|Michelle Moore
|180
|24.29%
|Yvonne Tibai
|236
|31.85%
|School Board Trustee, At-Large Position A
|Jacob Berry
|485
|15.95%
|Jennifer Broddle
|1618
|53.21%
|Charles Pond
|938
|30.85%
(2) comments
Anything results as of 7:45pm
Rebecca Trout is not qualified to be a Galveston College Regent.
