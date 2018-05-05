Today is Election Night in Galveston County. Results from local municipal elections will be updated here as they come in.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Updated at 9:15 p.m.: Numbers reflect early and absentee votes, with all Galveston County election results, all CCISD results and all Friendswood results.

All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.

 VotesPercent
Galveston Community College District Special Election  
Regent, Position 7  
Curtiss Brown60617.36%
Richard A. Prets, Jr.42912.29%
Rebecca Trout Unbehagen104029.79%
Marie Robb86124.66%
Keith McFatridge55515.90%
   
Galveston Community College District General Election  
Regent, Position 1  
Florentino “Tino” GonzalezUnopposed 
   
Regent, Position 2  
Fred D. RaschkeUnopposed 
   
Regent, Position 3  
Karen F. FlowersUnopposed 
   
Galveston Independent School District Bond Election  
Galveston ISD Proposition A  
“The issuance of $31,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation and equipments of school buildings in the district and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof”  
   
For281374.16%
Against98025.84%
   
   
City of Galveston General Election  
Mayor  
Jim Yarbrough2920100.00%
   
District 1  
Amy Carmen Bly170100.00%
   
District 2  
Craig Brown294100.00%
   
District 3  
David Collins42150.30%
Frank Thomas Maceo41649.70%
   
District 4  
Jason Hardcastle214100.00%
   
District 5  
Jeff Antonelli22127.18%
Chris Petrowski131.60%
Carol Hollaway22527.68%
John Paul Listowski35443.54%
   
District 6  
Jackie Cole61053.89%
Carolyn L. Sunseri52246.11%
   
Texas City Independent School District Bond Election  
Texas City ISD Proposition A  
“The issuance of $136,100,000 of bonds by the Texas City Independent School District for School facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”  
   
For264369.63%
Against115330.37%
   
City of Texas City General Election  
Mayor  
Matthew Doyle2195100.00%
   
Commission-At-Large (Vote for 2)  
Phil Roberts174344.45%
Dee Ann Haney59915.28%
Bruce Clawson157940.27%
   
Commissioner District 1  
Earl (Ken) Alexander47378.18%
Johnny Hollowell13221.82%
   
Commissioner District 2  
Abel Garza508100.00%
   
Commissioner District 3  
Dorthea Jones217100.00%
   
Commissioner District 4  
Jami Clark858100.00%
   
City of La Marque General Election  
Mayor  
Kimberley Jones Yancy49338.04%
Bobby Hocking80361.96%
   
Council Member District A  
Keith Bell315100.00%
   
Council Member District C  
Robert Michetich295100.00%
   
City of Santa Fe General City Officers Election  
Mayor  
Jason Tabor50865.63%
Jeff Tambrella26634.37%
   
Council, Place 2  
Jason O’Brien589100.00%
   
Council, Place 4  
Corey Jannett602100.00%
   
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 General and Bond Election  
Director Position 1  
Richard Matthews28366.59%
Eve Bertrams14233.41%
   
Director Position 2  
Eric Moeller292100.00%
   
Director Position 3  
Bill Alcorn20648.82%
John Prince21651.18%
   
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 12 Bond Election  
“The authority of the district to issue $4,400,000 of future bonds for the purpose of wastewater and water plant system maintenance and improvements, specifically intended to address water and wastewater quality issues. Such improvements include making repairs, replacements, and additions to the district’s existing waterworks system, sanitary sewer system, or purchasing, acquiring and construction further works, improvements, facilities, equipment and appliances for said systems, and as necessary for the refunding of the district’s bonds, and the levy of ad valorem taxes adequate to provide for the payment of the bonds.”  
   
For29269.03%
Against13130.97%
   
Galveston County Drainage District No. 2 General Election  
Director, Position 1  
Danny Ray Phillips1457100.00%
   
Director, Position 2  
Ronnie Barker II38725.36%
Bobby Harper61140.04%
Jose E. Reyes52834.60%
   
Director, Position 3  
Jake Macik81050.34%
Ernie Deats79949.66%
   
Hitchcock Independent School District General Election  
Single Member District 6  
Michelle Cantrell6857.63%
Randy Williams5042.37%
   
City of Hitchcock  
Commissioner District #3  
Ted W. Robinson, Sr.8538.29%
Randy H. Strickland13761.71%
   
City of Bayou Vista General and Special Elections  
Bayou Vista Proposition A  
The reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the City of Bayou Vista, Texas, at the rate of one-quarter (1/4) of one percent, to provide for revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets  
   
For22281.92%
Against4918.08%
   
Mayor  
Daniel S. KonyhaUnopposed 
   
Alderman Pos. 1  
Robert AlthausUnopposed 
   
Alderman Pos. 2  
Tami InmanUnopposed 
   
Alderman Pos. 5  
James L. Cook, IIIUnopposed 
   
City of Clear Lake Shores General Election  
Alderman (Vote for 3)  
Amanda Fenwick24129.11%
Angie Terrell19823.91%
Kurt Otten17120.65%
Bryan Hoerner8910.75%
Jason Morton111.33%
Sheldon Solmonsson637.61%
Thomas Haaland556.64%
   
City of Jamaica Beach General Election  
Alderman (Vote for 3)  
Russell Rupertus6620.00%
Marci Kurtz9428.48%
Jacob John Grow6018.18%
Sherwood “Woody” Green11033.33%
   
Galveston County Water Control & Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election  
Directors (Vote for 2)  
Dale Hammaker19426.47%
Terri Gale28839.29%
Ronnie Richards25134.24%
   
Bacliff Municipal Utility District General Election  
Director (Vote for 3)  
Tony Poynor8231.30%
John Wade3714.12%
Don Rodgers7026.72%
Dale L. Patterson7327.86%
   
City of Friendswood General Election  
Mayor  
Omar Peck189246.03%
Mike Foreman221853.97%
   
Councilmember, Position 1  
Steve Rockey202651.83%
Michael Wood188348.17%
   
Councilmember, Position 3  
Trish Hanks223354.88%
Philip Ratisseau183645.12%
   
Councilmember, Position 4  
Robert J. Griffon218154.81%
Brent Erenwert179845.19%
   
Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District General Election  
Director, Position 3  
Carl J. Horecky144345.21%
Marcus Rives174954.79%
   
Director, Position 4  
Harold L. Whitaker167451.44%
Mike Barker49415.18%
Christine L. Mangle-Smith108633.37%
   
Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees Election  
School Board Trustee, Position 4  
Jeff Larsen14438.10%
Page Rander23461.90%
   
School Board Trustee, Position 5  
Jay Cunningham32543.86%
Michelle Moore18024.29%
Yvonne Tibai23631.85%
   
School Board Trustee, At-Large Position A  
Jacob Berry48515.95%
Jennifer Broddle161853.21%
Charles Pond93830.85%

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

(2) comments

Robert Hogan

Anything results as of 7:45pm

Report Add Reply
jacky Broughton

Rebecca Trout is not qualified to be a Galveston College Regent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription