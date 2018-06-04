A 19-year-old Missouri City resident has been charged in connection with a November crash that killed a motorcyclist during the Lone Star Rally in Galveston.
Charles Warren III is charged with accident involving personal injury or death, according to police records.
Warren is accused of driving a car that struck motorcyclist Christopher Hedrick near the intersection of Broadway and 10th Street in Galveston on the evening of Nov. 4, 2017, the final night of the annual motorcycle rally.
Hedrick was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Broadway when he was struck by a car that drove through a stop sign on 10th Street, according to a police complaint. After hitting the motorcycle, the car continued driving south, according to the complaint.
The crash was captured on a surveillance camera, and police found the car, a blue Kia, parked about six blocks away from the intersection, according to the complaint. One of the car’s airbags appeared to have activated and then cut away and put in its back seat, authorities said. Warren was not in the car, authorities said.
Hedrick was taken to hospital in critical condition. He suffered a fractured skull and other blunt-force injuries, according to the police complaint. He died Nov. 7, according to the complaint.
Police identified Warren as a suspect soon after the crash, according to the complaint. A relative approached police when they were investigating the Kia, and said Warren had told another family member he had hit a motorcyclist, according to the complaint.
Warren turned himself into police and answered questions about the crash, according to the complaint.
The accident charge against Warren is a second degree felony. If found guilty, Warren faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Warren was arrested Friday at the Fort Bend County Jail in Richmond, according to police records. He was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Monday, where he was being held on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
