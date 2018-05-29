SANTA FE
Hundreds of people lined state Highway 6 in Santa Fe on Tuesday morning as a show of support and love for students and staff returning to school at Santa Fe High School for the first time since the May 18 mass shooting.
Supporters started arriving as early as 6 a.m., and more began lining the streets in the hours that followed. Neighbors who live just down the street came to the high school, and so did people from Alvin, Dickinson, Pearland and Houston.
“We came to support them for their first day going back, so that they feel that there were other people there for them,” Sophie Colvert, 16, a sophomore from Houston’s Kingwood High School, said.
The first students were scheduled to arrive at the school at 8 a.m., with an all-school assembly planned for 10 a.m.
School officials said students would be offered counseling at the school today, and emphasized that the return — 11 days after 10 people were killed and 13 more injured — was more about giving students a chance to gather before the start of the summer break.
The last day of school is scheduled to be Thursday, May 31. Santa Fe High School’s grauduation is planned for Friday, June 1.
There was a large law enforcement presence at the school on Tuesday morning. Police vehicles from the Galveston Police Department, the Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all at the high school.
There were extra security measures put into place on Tuesday, the school district said. Identifications were checked, and visitors — including parents accompanying their children to school — were asked to sign in to enter the school, the district said.
Reporters and photographers were told to keep off school property on Monday. Still, a news helicopter hovered over the scene and a contingent of TV trucks were parked along the highway interviewing the well-wishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.